Feel the '90s nostalgia at festival in Corby
After a debut in 2024 that was named Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back – and this year’s promises to take things to a new level.
The festival will be packed with ‘90s acts, top DJs and full-throttle energy. From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players, and more, the day promises a serious celebration of the decade that revolutionised dance music.
The line-up features N-Trance, whose hits included Set You Free and a remix of Stayin’ Alive, Livin’ Joy, whose hits included Dreamer and Don’t Stop Movin’, K-Klass, whose hits included Rhythm Is a Mystery, and Al McKenzie of D:Ream, whose hits included Things Can Only Get Better, U R the Best Thing and Shoot Me with Your Love.
Organised by Corby’s own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for ‘90s music – and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.
“People are always saying there’s nothing local, and everyone has to spend a fortune going to big cities for events,” said Danny. “I wanted to prove that we can have incredible experiences here in Corby – with amazing music, a proper festival buzz, and still be able to sleep in your own bed at the end of it!”
Upex – known as Dupex – is an international DJ and music producer. Known for his electrifying sets and genre-blending style, Dupex has played stages across the UK and Europe, including a standout residency at the legendary Ibiza Rocks.
That ‘90s Festival takes place on Saturday August 3. Visit www.tickettailor.com to book.
