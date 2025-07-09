'Explosive masterpiece' in Leicester to star renowned actress

'This venue holds a dear place in my heart': Cathy Tyson

Bafta winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson is taking to the stage in Leicester this autumn in a new production of a modern classic.

Edward Albee's masterpiece Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf caused a sensation when it was first staged in 1962. Locked in a destructive cycle of love and self-loathing, history professor George and his wife Martha return home drunk from a party at 2am. As they draw naive young couple Nick and Honey into their bitter and warped world, what starts as a casual nightcap soon turns into a dangerous cocktail of truths and games.

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, the 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton won multiple awards, including the British Academy Award for Best Film. Widely regarded as Albee's most important work, the play explores ideas of truth and illusion.

Cathy Tyson will play Martha in the play, which runs at the Curve’s Studio theatre from October 18 to November 8.

She said: “I am really excited to return to Curve. This venue holds a dear place in my heart.

“To be able to bring this show to life in the fantastic Studio theatre will be truly fantastic. I can’t wait to get under the skin of Martha’s character.”

Tyson has a long relationship with Curve and was last seen on stage in Leicester as Mrs Higgins in the Made at Curve production of My Fair Lady. Previous Curve appearances include Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette as Rachel and as Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest. In 1987, Tyson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Mona Lisa and in 2022 she received the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her part in Channel 4 drama, Help. Tyson’s recent screen credits also include Dune: Prophecy, Kaos, Death in Paradise and Boiling Point.

The play is directed by Cara Nolan. She said: “I am thrilled to be directing what is widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century.

“The play's intense exploration of marriage and disillusionment unfolds through Edward Albee's expertly executed dialogue, full of sharp observation and wit. This will be realism at its best both in terms of design and performance.

“I am really looking forward to working on the play and cannot wait to share this great epic piece of theatre with audiences.”

In a joint statement, Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: “This rare opportunity to experience Albee’s explosive masterpiece is made even more thrilling with the extraordinary Cathy Tyson taking on the iconic role of Martha — promising a truly unmissable production.”

Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.