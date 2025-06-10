Everybody's talking about it! Hit musical takes to Rugby stage

Jamie played by Louis Dutton with Pritti played by Suriyah Mawee, Margaret (Jamie's mother) played by Kim Arnold and Ray (Margaret's friend), played by Danielle Burrows (photo: Martin Pulley)

An empowering musical about following dreams is on stage in Rugby this week.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is about 16-year-old who lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie harbours an unusual dream – to be a drag queen. But first he must find the confidence to be himself beyond the walls of his home.

Supported by his loving mother, Margaret, and his best friend, Pritti, Jamie strives to embrace his true self despite facing bullying and prejudice. The musical explores themes of identity, acceptance and resilience, with heartfelt storytelling, catchy songs and energetic dances.

Director Kevin Bright said: “The first time I saw ‘Jamie’ I fell in love with the show. It takes you on an emotional rollercoaster – Jamie has big dreams and faces so many challenges. Alongside him are a cast of incredible characters, who are funny, sad, brave and sometimes nasty. But the feeling of following your hopes and dreams is the essence of this story.

Jamie is played by 16-year-old Louis Dutton, whom Kevin said “has taken the role and flown with it”.

He added: “There are many talented youngsters throughout the show. In fact we were so blown away by the talent and ‘street’ attitude at the auditions that we could have cast it twice over! We decided to go with as many as our stage could take, and they are incredible. The adult cast is made up of a mix of ‘new to Rugby theatre’ talent and a few familiar faces, all putting their hearts and souls into the show.

“The songs are so catchy you feel like you know them right from the start. The script is hilarious, with so many fabulous characters. The singing and dancing are amazing, and I think audiences will love every minute.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie runs until Saturday June 21. Call 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk to book.