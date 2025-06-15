Enjoy a summer evening of song and strawberries with the Harborough Singers

The choir hopes to repeat the success of last year's event

The Harborough Singers will be repeating their Song and Strawberries event this weekend after last year’s sell-out success.

The early evening programme of music for midsummer takes place on Saturday June 21 − the summer solstice − at Fotheringhay Church.

Themed around sonnets and verse, music will be accompanied by strawberries and a glasses of cool fizz. Shakespeare’s words from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will feature in several pieces, including Sarah Quartel’s I Know a Bank where the Wild Thyme Blows and Paterson’s magical Lullaby to Titania. Setting of Biblical texts include Dove’s Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars, Howell’s Like as the Hart and Bairstow’s I Sat Down, with words from the Song of Solomon.

The Harborough Singers was formed in 1978 in order to represent England in an international choral competition in Hungary. Since that time the choir has been promoting choral music, developing singing skills and introducing audiences to new music as well as entertaining and raising money for a wide range of charities. In recent years the choir has travelled widely to give concerts to raise money for charities such as the NSPCC, Homestart, The Royal British Legion and the RNLI. The Harborough Singers is itself a charity, and operates through the involvement of its members in all aspects, from marketing to social activities. It is funded solely through subscriptions, donations, fundraising concerts and recordings.

The choir has also worked with some of the UK’s leading actors ranging from Prunella Scales to Andrew Sachs, made recordings with Martin Jarvis and Timothy West and brought the likes of Patricia Routledge and Simon Russell Beale to Harborough audiences.

Song and Strawberries begins at 6pm. Tickets are £16 and include a glass of Prosecco or elderflower, and strawberries. Visit harboroughsingers.com or call 07581 341957 to book.