Elegance and passion meet at Harborough concert
Market Harborough Orchestra is performing as concert titled Classical Roots, Romantic Branches, beginning with Beethoven's powerful Egmont Overture, followed by Dvořák's enchanting Serenade for Wind. Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3, the 'Eroica', brings the evening to a close with its bold, transformative spirit.
Founded in 2012, the orchestra is a vibrant community orchestra dedicated to bringing exceptional orchestral music to the heart of Market Harborough. Comprising musicians from diverse backgrounds, the orchestra performs three concerts annually, showcasing a broad range of classical repertoire. Under the musical direction of Stephen Bell, the orchestra has become a cornerstone of the local arts scene.
The orchestra’s librarian, Frank Jordan, said: “This performance offers a journey through musical history, highlighting the enduring beauty of these iconic works." The concert takes place at Market Harborough Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough on Saturday June 28 at at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £12, with free admission for accompanied children (a child ticket is required). Visit mhorchestra.com or email [email protected] to book.
