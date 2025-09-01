Drama meets fun on a brassy treat of an evening

'The enthusiastic response of the audience meant the band offered a delightful encore' (photo: Adobe Stock)

Les Dodd reviews Youth Brass 2000 at St Dionysius’ church, Market Harborough, August 30

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a cool summer evening Friends of Saint Dionysius welcomed a large audience who filled the nave and aisles with some taking to the balconies to see and hear these talented young musicians for what was indeed a “cool,” entertaining and admirable demonstration of musicianship.

Most Popular

A complement of more than 40 in number, their individual soloists, instrumental sections and full band playing demonstrated a compelling level of versatility and skills throughout the evening so demonstrating why they are indeed a Champion Youth Brass Band – and bound for the Royal Albert Hall for the National Brass Band Championships next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening opened dramatically with Fernie’s Prismatic Light demanding technical intricacies. This encouraging opening was followed with Rhiannon Catley’s excellent solo in A Lyric of Hope and a little later trombonist Melody Powell delighted with the appropriate Autumn Leaves.

Classic band numbers included Kampfert ’s L-O-V-E , Quincy Jones’s Soul Bossa Nova and Mancini’s Moon River Cha Cha. All were admirably performed and promoted audience swaying and foot tapping!

The inclusion of an adapted Monteverdi Three Miniatures compilation was inspiring and a success and the first section closed with Big Band Tribute a medley in which the players acknowledged the VE and VJ commemorations this year.

Death or Glory was a rousing opening to the second half which then included some brass classics such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow, the James Bond theme and the modern classic Pharrell Williams song Happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing items included a joyous version of Kent’s Bring me Sunshine and the rousing Caravan by Duke Ellington concluding the set part of the entertainment. However, the enthusiastic response of the audience meant the band offered a delightful encore the great standard Valero by James Swearingen.

Sadly, some original soloists were unavailable but their replacements excelled in their respective understudy roles.

The band is indebted to the drive and enthusiasm of its chair Don Collins, the input into the evening’s programme of Chrissy Powell and the excellent artistic director Chris Jeans. Well done one and all - London awaits you. Enjoy!