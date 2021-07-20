Desborough open gardens event this weekend

Stock image

Beautiful gardens will be opened to the public in Desborough this weekend to raise money for town causes.

There will be floral displays aplenty in Breakleys Road when Froggery Cottage and Hostellarie gardens are opened at the event on Sunday (July 25).

A penstemon collection and hosta collection will be on show with a jam sale, plants sale, refreshments and a 'find the hidden animals in the garden' activity.

All money raised goes to Marlow House and the Town Welfare Committee.

The gardens are open from 11.30pm until 5pm and dogs are welcome.