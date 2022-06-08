Excitement is mounting as Desborough Carnival will go ahead for the first time in three years later this month.

People in the town are gearing up to stage their highly-anticipated, usually annual spectacular on Saturday June 25 following the two-year Covid pandemic.

The main parade of colourful floats will head off from Dunkirk Avenue in Desborough at 2pm that afternoon as hundreds if not thousands of people are set to turn out.

That will be topped off by loads of fun for all the family on the Recreation Ground - with live entertainment, craft stalls, games, children's amusements, food and drink all being lined up.