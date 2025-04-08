Delicious darkness with The Addams Family on stage
Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?
Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship – with a twist.
Alexandra Burke, who rose to fame via The X Factor and whose theatre credits include Sister Act and The Bodyguard, will play Morticia, and will be joined by television and stage favourite Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez Addams.
The Addams Family has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice – writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys – with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.
Featuring a live orchestra, The Addams Family plays at the Curve from Tuesday July 15 to Sunday August 10. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call the box office on 0116 242 3595 to book tickets or for more information.
