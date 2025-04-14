Deathtrap review - Twisty comedy thriller enthrals on Harborough stage

'Totally convincing': Deathtrap at Harborough Theatre (photo: Peter Crowe)

Gordon Birch reviews Deathtrap, by Ira Levin, at Harborough Theatre

A comedy thriller which blurred the lines between reality and performance kept Harborough Theatre audiences on their toes last week.

Deathtrap, by Ira Levin, had more twists and turns than a helter skelter as the five-strong cast presented the story of faded playwright Sidney Bruhl, who sees a way of making a theatre comeback by stealing a promising script from a former student.

No one in this plot was safe, as the story developed from play to life – or death – and back again.

Set in Connecticut, the required American accents were impressively consistent.

Paul Barrass was commanding and believable as Bruhl and Pam Cousins was thoroughly immersed and animated as his hapless wife, Myra, who sadly came to a sticky end fairly early on.

Ben Lewis excelled in the plum part of theatre student Clifford Anderson – scary and fascinating in equal measure.

There is a definite gay vibe between Sidney and Clifford, which may have been controversial when the play was written in 1978. But by today’s standards the physical interaction between them seemed somewhat chaste.

Wendy Lomas brought wonderful comedy to the piece as visiting Dutch psychic Helga ten Drop, who seemed to know everything before it happened – even her daughter’s pregnancy.

Denis Murphy as solicitor Porter Milgram proved his talent yet again for lighting up a stage on first entry – totally convincing, as was the whole cast and play.

Sarah Clarke gave expert direction to the piece and the charming set was designed by Merv Skinner and Nick Lewis.

Visit harboroughtheatre.com for details of future productions.