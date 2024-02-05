Cinema in The Langtons returns to the Harborough district with a true love story

The bimonthly cinema has lined up its next two movies.

The true story of a man who escaped his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be screened at Cinema in The Langtons.

‘The Great Escaper’ will be the first film of 2024 in the Church Langton Community Hall.

The film will be shown Tuesday February 20 at 7.30pm.

Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson star in the story of Bernard Jordan who left his care home in Sussex in 2014, to go to the 70th anniversary event being held in France.

The next screening will be held on April 9.

Ben Kinglsey stars in the sci-fi comedy ‘Jules’ which follows Milton who befriends an alien from the spaceship has landed in his garden. Things become complicated when the government begins closing in.

The community hall has a large screen, quality sound and refreshments.