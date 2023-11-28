News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Christmas Fayre launches festive programme of events at Market Harborough Baptist Church

Beginning this Friday
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Market Harborough! Image: Josué ASIt's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Market Harborough! Image: Josué AS
It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Market Harborough! Image: Josué AS

Christmas is officially underway at Market Harborough Baptist Church.

The church is hosting a Christmas Fayre on Friday (December 1) from 5pm.

Children can have fun with festive craft making, and free mince pies and hot punch will be available.

The fayre launches the Christmas programme of events, including the Harborough District Council Carol Service on Thursday December 14, the children's Nativity Service and Traditional Carols by Candlelight on Sunday December 17, and a Christmas Eve Christingle Service.