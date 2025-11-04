Celebrate the magic of Morecambe and Wise in Leicester

Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel as Eric and Ern

The remarkable story of Morecambe and Wise will come to life on stage in Leicester in January.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, called Eric and Ern, heads to the Curve to celebrate a double centenary – Ernie Wise would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, with Eric Morecambe’s to follow in May.

Most Popular

From Greig’s Piano Concerto to Mr Memory, Eric and Ern is a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches - and of course a musical guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric and Ern is performed by the acclaimed duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens.

Ian said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and a privilege to portray one half of the country’s most loved and iconic comedy double acts of all time.

"For a couple of hours each night we get to share with the audience the joy of recreating some of the most famous comedy sketches, songs and routines ever seen on British television. The more they know what’s coming, the harder they laugh. Morecambe and Wise were simply the best.”

Jonty said: “I am thrilled to be bringing Eric and Ern back to Curve with Ian for this special centenary celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have performed many times in Leicester, both when I started acting at the Haymarket Theatre, and later with Eric and Ern at Curve and De Montfort Hall. I’m looking forward to sharing the sunshine and laughter with the Curve audiences.”

Gary Morecambe, the son of Eric Morecambe, said: “It feels wonderful that there is still such great interest in Morecambe and Wise.

"Eric and Ernie are forever young on TV, so to imagine them now coming up to their 100th birthdays is extraordinary. It makes it even more exciting that Jonty and Ian are out there perpetuating them from their heyday. It’s like they are always young. It’s that feeling which I love and that’s being kept alive by Eric and Ern. I can’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate their special centenary than through this wonderful show.”

The production coming to the Curve is directed and choreographed by Nicola Keen, and is suitable for all the family.

It runs from January 6 to 17. Visit www.curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.