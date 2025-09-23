Celebrate Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman in epic show

Steve and his cast of singers and ten-piece live band promise to take music lovers on a trip back in time (photo: Phillip Henderson)

The hits of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman will explode onto the stage in Leicester in November.

Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love - The Meat Loaf Story sees the acclaimed show producer and recording artist bring 25 anthemic and theatrical rock tracks to life.

Steve and his cast of singers and ten-piece live band promise to take music lovers on a trip back in time with songs including I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many more.

The show also includes Steve’s very own hit single Everything They Said Was True, written by John Parr and Meat Loaf.

After his appearance 32 years ago on Stars In Their Eyes performing as Meat Loaf, Steve Steinman has worked hard to extend that ‘one night’ into a full blown career. Steve is among the most successful contestants to have taken part in the programme, with fans have even gone to the extreme of having tattoos portraying him and his band.

Steve has toured the world with his productions Anything For Love and Vampires Rock for more than 30 years, and is now also touring his own original music.

The show comes to the De Montfort Hall on Monday November 24. Visit demontforthall.co.uk or call 0116 233 3111 to book.