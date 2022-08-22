Award-winning Youth Brass 2000 will be performing at St Dionysius Church in Harborough this weekend

The Youth Brass 2000 will be performing at St Dionysius Church (pictured) in Market Harborough on Saturday (August 27).

The concert will start at 7pm and there will be refreshments, raffle and table sale.

Tickets cost £10, with free entry for children under 12.

Call John Gilding on 07802 854 249 to reserve a ticket or pay on the door.

The Youth Brass 2000 describe themselves as a "vibrant and renowned brass band" for young people aged 19 and under, adding: "Our band creates a love of music-making within its players, and brings out the very best each player can achieve."

Several of their former players have gone on to perform with ‘big name’ bands and orchestras.

This year they were crowned Champion Youth Band for the seventh year in a row. In addition, they were crowned European Youth Champion Band at the Euro championships in Utrecht in 2018.