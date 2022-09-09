Arts Fresco festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend
The event was due to take place on Sunday September 11 - it will now be rescheduled at a later date
The Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend due to the death of the Her Majesty The Queen.
The event was due to take place on Sunday September 11 - it will now be rescheduled at a later date.
The new date will be announced shortly following consultation with acts, local stakeholders and supporters.
The date will be published on the Arts Fresco website at www.artsfresco.co.uk and shared on the festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels.
Neil Kitson, chair of the organising committee said: “In respect to Her Majesty and the national period of mourning, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s festival to a more appropriate time. We thank all of the people involved in setting up the festival, as well as those who were planning to attend for their understanding at this difficult time for us all. We hope to announce the new date shortly.”