News you can trust since 1854

Arts Fresco festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend

The event was due to take place on Sunday September 11 - it will now be rescheduled at a later date

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:27 pm
The Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend due to the death of the Her Majesty The Queen.
The Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend due to the death of the Her Majesty The Queen.

The Arts Fresco street theatre festival in Harborough has been cancelled this weekend due to the death of the Her Majesty The Queen.

The event was due to take place on Sunday September 11 - it will now be rescheduled at a later date.

The new date will be announced shortly following consultation with acts, local stakeholders and supporters.

The date will be published on the Arts Fresco website at www.artsfresco.co.uk and shared on the festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels.

Most Popular

    Neil Kitson, chair of the organising committee said: “In respect to Her Majesty and the national period of mourning, we have taken the decision to postpone this year’s festival to a more appropriate time. We thank all of the people involved in setting up the festival, as well as those who were planning to attend for their understanding at this difficult time for us all. We hope to announce the new date shortly.”

    HarboroughFacebookInstagramTwitter