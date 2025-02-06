This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

AC/DC aren’t ‘Back in Black,’ but instead in stamp form ⚡🎸🔊

Legendary Australian rock band AC/DC are to be celebrated with a limited series of stamps.

The Royal Mail are set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their debut album, High Voltage, along with images of the band’s performances over the years.

Here’s how to get your hands on the stamps before their release, and also how to get tickets to see the band in the UK.

AC/DC, the legendary Australian rock band led by guitarist Angus Young, are being celebrated by the Royal Mail, with the release of 12 new stamps.

The stamps commemorate the band's 50th anniversary of their debut album, High Voltage, with eight of the stamps featuring images of AC/DC performing live over the decades, including their 1976 London show and a 2023 performance in India.

David Gold, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, remarked, "Over the past half century, they have recorded some of the best-known rock anthems and have given us Back in Black – the biggest-selling rock album of all time."

The release of the stamps comes as AC/DC announced a European tour as part of their continuing ‘Power Up’ series, with a UK date so far set for August 21 2025 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium - with tickets available from February 7 2025 through Ticketmaster or Seat Unique for those fancying a little bit of luxury for the occasion.

How can I get my hands on AC/DC stamps?

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of AC/DC's album High Voltage, the Royal Mail are set to release a series of stamps ahead of the band's UK tour date. | Getty/Royal Mail

You can already pre-order the stamps directly from the Royal Mail website, with their release set to take place from February 18 2025.

How much will the AC/DC stamps cost me?

That depends how many stamps you are after - the complete list and their pricing are as follows:

AC/DC Presentation Pack - £22.10

AC/DC Collectors Sheet - £15.80

AC/DC Limited Edition Prestige Stamp Book - £49.99

AC/DC Stamps Pack - £14.90

AC/DC Miniature Sheet Pack - £6.90

AC/DC Platinum Albums Miniature Sheet - £149.99

AC/DC High Voltage Limited Edition Pack - £158.98

AC/DC Back in Black Framed Print - £99.99

AC/DC Back in Black Fan Sheet - £7.50

AC/DC Albums Fan Sheet - £7.50

AC/DC Framed Stamp Set - £39.99

AC/DC Framed Album Stamps - £39.99

AC/DC Back in Black Special Stamp Book - £6.60

AC/DC Press Sheet - £52.80

AC/DC Full Sheet 1st Class - £99.00

AC/DC Half Sheet 1st Class - £49.50

AC/DC Full Sheet 1st Class x 60 (1979) - £99.00

AC/DC Half Sheet 1st Class x 30 (1979) - £49.50

AC/DC Full Sheet £2.00 x 60 (1990) - £120.00

AC/DC Half Sheet £2.00 x 30 (1990) - £60.00

AC/DC Full Sheet £2.00 x 60 (2009) - £120.00

AC/DC Half Sheet £2.00 x 30 (2009) - £60.00

How much could the AC/DC stamps be worth?

That’s a tricky one to predict so early on ahead of their release - but if you’re adamant to find out now or never…

… online marketplaces like eBay, AC/DC stamps and related memorabilia are available with prices ranging from a few pounds for individual stamps to higher amounts for rare or signed items. For example, a 2013 Australian AC/DC stamp is listed at £3.30, while other memorabilia can command higher prices depending on their uniqueness and demand.

The value of AC/DC stamps would be judged on the condition, rarity, demand and demand, as collectors play a significant role dictating the market value of a stamp.

For the most accurate and up-to-date valuations, it's advisable to consult recent auction results for previous Royal Mail collectable stamps, specialized catalogues or professional appraisers.

Will you be pre-ordering the new AC/DC stamps from the Royal Mail, or are you saving your money to see the legendary act perform in Edinburgh later this year? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.