'A craic-ker of a show!' Festive fun meets St Patrick's joy on Leicester stage

The concert blends well-known festive music with Irish dance and Celtic hits

The big day may still be months away, but Christmas is coming early to Leicester in a festive Irish musical feast.

Following four sell-out tours, A Fairytale for Christmas returns, promising to combine the merriment of Christmas with the joy of St Patrick’s Day.

The concert blends well-known festive music with Irish dance and Celtic hits. The cast dance, play and sing crowd favourites such as I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every day, Step into Christmas and O Holy Night, alongside Irish Classics from The Irish Rover to Dirty Old Town. The sing-along extravaganza is a unique nod to the rich tapestry of Irish culture.

A Fairytale for Christmas sees audiences returning year-on-year as part of family Christmas traditions. In 2024 the show saw massive success with over 200,000 tickets sold across 133 shows in five countries.

Writer and director Ged Graham said: “When people ask me to describe the show, I tell them, ‘What would happen if St Patrick’s Day collided with the best Christmas party you ever had?’. It’s the ultimate Irish inspired Christmas celebration and a craic-ker of a show.”

A Fairytale for Christmas is the festive offering from Prestige Productions, which is also responsible for the hit shows Seven Drunken Nights, That’ll Be The Day and Live Forever.

The show comes to the De Montfort Hall on November 13. Visit //www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/a-fairytale-for-christmas to book.