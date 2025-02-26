Those acts also have continued to have a strong presence on digital services such as Spotify or Apple Music , despite being at times twenty years old, a number of acts are still dominating streaming services from what some consider ‘a golden age for music.’

Though, that entirely depends on how old you are in 2025.

We’ve taken a look at Spotify data from Kworb.net , going through their Global Digital Artist Ranking system, along with our own Spotify accounts, to take a look at 15 bands from the ‘90s who are still making regular appearances on playlists across the gambit of digital services.

We also included details of the albums released in that decade that have helped shape what has no doubt at some stage or another filtered through your algorithm and into your ears.

1 . Nirvana With Nevermind, Kurt Cobain and Nirvana captured the angst of a generation and their sound propelled them into the cultural landscape. Songs like Smells Like Teen Spirit and Lithium still remain popular playlist additions to this day.

2 . The Goo Goo Dolls With the massive success of 'Iris,' this album propelled The Goo Goo Dolls into the mainstream. The band's blend of alt-rock and emotional ballads helped define late '90s rock. The song 'Iris' remains one of the most-streamed tracks from the '90s, and the album's timeless appeal ensures it remains relevant to new generations.

3 . Radiohead Widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, OK Computer revolutionized alternative rock. Tracks like Paranoid Android and Karma Police still resonate with listeners for their experimental approach and social commentary.

4 . Daft Punk Daft Punk's ground-breaking debut brought electronic music into the mainstream. Tracks like 'Around the World' and 'Da Funk' showcased their innovative house beats and set the stage for future generations of EDM artists. Daft Punk's influence remains strong, with Homework frequently cited as a seminal album in dance music history.