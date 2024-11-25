The most popular TV theme streaming on Spotify is revealed - prepare for the earworms 🎶

TV themes - the catchy, earworms that they are with their ability to stick inside our heads for lengthy periods.

While some remain cult favourites, others have gone on to become almost as popular as the shows they emanated from.

Who came out on top in terms of Spotify streams to be the most popular TV theme song currently?

Earworms; those catch pieces of music that you find stuck in your head despite only listening to short moments from a composition - be it something on the radio or, more likely, TV.

Especially television, as it stands, with many out there no doubt a fan of one or two television themes that have passed through the annals of broadcasters throughout time. Be it the ever catchy drum-beat leading to the intro (or outro) to ‘EastEnders’ or the call-and-response to the question “who lives in a pineapple under the sea?”

I’ll wait a moment until the few of you out there uttering “SpongeBob SquarePants” under your breath are done.

What TV theme has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify and still manages to elicit a sing-a-long whenever it's audible? | Getty/Canva

But there happens to be a number of TV themes that have stood the test of time, becoming every bit as iconic as the shows that they came from. Sometimes, even more so - we’re looking at you, “Crossroads.”

But there is a clear winner when it comes to the most popular TV theme to emerge from the television world, thanks in part due to the team at SpinGenie who looked at information available from Spotify to determine which TV theme song, or which song that has been used and become synonymous with a particular TV series.

So, what from your shelf of DVDs or VHS tapes will be dusting off to sing along to after seeing the list?

What is the most popular TV theme, according to Spotify streams?

With over 132 million streams on Spotify, the childhood favourite of many ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ came out on top during the study - and by quite the huge margin.

In second place with 46.6m streams was ‘Stand’ by R.E.M., which was featured in the cult US comedy “Get A Life” starring Chris Elliott, while the now iconic ‘Woke Up This Morning’ by Alabama 3 came third with 37.9 million plays after its use in the hallowed HBO series “The Sopranos.”

Frank Sinatra’s ‘Love and Marriage,’ used for Fox's “Married… With Children” came in fourth on the list with 29.4 million streams while the now iconic theme from Adam West’s iteration of “Batman” by Neal Hefti came in fifth with 13.6 million streams.

The top 10 streaming TV themes on Spotify

Do you agree with this list, or do you think another television theme should have been included in the top ten? Let us know your favourite themes to hum along to by leaving a comment down below.