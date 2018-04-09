A crazy bunch of guys and dolls visit Uppingham

One of the most beloved musicals of all time is being staged at Uppingham Theatre this week.

Guys and Dolls is being staged by Rutland Musical Theatre with performances taking place from Wednesday to Saturday April 11 to 14.

The cast are led by director Tom Johnson, who is returning after directing the successful production of Sweeney Todd last year.

Guys and Dolls all begins with a bet. Nathan Detroit (Mark Thomas) bets high-rolling gambler Sky

Masterson (Dan Atkinson) that Sky cannot persuade Save-A- Soul Missionary Sister Sarah Brown (Sarah Dwyer) to accompany him on a trip to Havana.

While Sky works his charms on a wary Sarah, Nathan is doing his best to stay outside the matrimonial clutches of his long-suffering fiancée, Miss Adelaide (Ali Cooper).

Set in New York City in the mid-20th century, the romantic and funny Guys and Dolls is populated with gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls and scantily clad showgirls, and one of the great musical scores in the history of American theatre.

Hit songs include: Luck be a Lady, Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, If I Were a Bell, Take Back Your Mink and many more.

A cast of around 40 has been busy rehearsing twice a week since October under the watchful eye of the production team – Tom Johnson (director), Jane Stevens (musical director) and Nicola Sandall (choreographer).

RMT chair, Louis Brandt, said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this fabulous production to Uppingham.

“The cast has been working very hard to put on an exciting and memorable production.”

Performances take place at 7.30pm each night with a matinee taking place on Saturday starting at 2,30pm. They cost between £15.40 and £16.50. Tickets are available from Uppingham Sports and Bookshop, Paula on 01572 822 788 or you can purchase online at www.wegottickets.com

