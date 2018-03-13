5 things to do at Harborough Theatre for the rest of the month

Here are just a few of the things coming up in Harborough Theatre throughout March.

1. Poetry

Poetry Through the Ages, March 17-18.

The Market Harborough Drama Society Poetry Group, which has been meeting for more than 30 years, presents a programme of 40 poems, spanning 500 years of English and Irish verse.

2. Screening.

Julius Caesar, March 22.

The National Theatre's production of this classic is beamed live to the venue from 7pm. This new take on the Shakespeare classic is broadcast from the new Bridge Theatre in London. Ben Whishaw play Brutus and David Morrissey is Mark Anthony.

Caesar returns in triumph to Rome and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate. Alarmed by the autocrat’s popularity, the educated elite conspire to bring him down. After the assassination, civil war erupts.

3. Comedy

Ha Ha Harborough, March 24

The theatre hosts comedy club Ha Ha Harborough on Saturday, March 24, with comedians Nina Gilligan, Philip Simon and Carla Pol supported by compere Alan Seaman.

4. Ballet

Leonard Bernstein Centenary Celebration, March 27.

This comes live from the Royal Opera House, the centenary celebration of Leonard Bernstein.

The Royal Ballet presents new work by Wayne McGregor, Christopher Wheeldon and Liam Scarlett created to celebrate the music of Leonard Bernstein, on the centenary of his birth.

5. Screening

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, March 31

On the final day of the month is The Young Vic’s production of the Tennessee Williams classic Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring Sienna Miller, Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney.

On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Brick and Maggie dance round the secrets and sexual tensions that threaten to destroy their marriage. With the future of the family at stake, which version of the truth is real – and which will win out?

Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now. For further information about any of the events coming up visit www.harboroughtheatre.com.