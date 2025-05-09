An animal loving couple enjoyed a dream wedding surrounded by giraffes, tigers, and sea lions at a UK wildlife park.

Jenny, 45, and Chris Hulme, 51, were hitched amid the sounds of lions and wolves as they walked down the aisle.

On the day the couple also had a pink leopard print cake and had a personal photoshoot with the sea lions.

The day after the newlyweds were even taken around the zoo and got to feed some of the animals.

Jenny said: "When we were at the altar you could hear all the fabulous animal noises. It was all so surreal - we loved getting our photos with the sea lions."

The couple were the lucky winners of a competition held by Yorkshire Wildlife Park to have their £12,000 wedding free of charge at the zoo to showcase one of their new event facilities.

Jenny was shocked to discover that they had won the competition after Chris had entered them into the raffle without her knowledge and submitted her contact details.

Jenny, who runs a cleaning business, said: "I was absolutely shocked when I got the phone call that we had won the competition. I thought it must be some kind of joke at first - who even wins a wedding?”

Chris, a school catering manager, applied for the competition in mid February after putting together a "heartfelt" submission.

In the application he explained Jenny had lost her mum at age 26 and was struggling with the idea of a formal wedding.

Chris also revealed that he wanted to give his "animal-obsessed" partner the wedding day she deserved.

Since she was young Jenny has owned a selection of animals including horses, rabbits, gerbils, tortoises, and dogs.

The wedding package included a dedicated wedding coordinator, a decorated ceremony tipi and wedding breakfast room, a contribution of up to £650 for the Doncaster City Council Registrar.

It also included an afternoon tea wedding breakfast for 22 people which they upgraded to a BBQ, a DJ, prosecco, a wedding cake and stand, and a wedding dress.

The couple who got engaged in 2023 have been together for over 23 years.

After finding out they had won the zoo arranged the couple's dream wedding on April 27.

Jenny said: "We spent three days in a complete daze and then have been planning for the last nine weeks, with the exceptional help from the team at Yorkshire Wildlife Park. I had to get a dress and have it fitted, we liaised with the photographer, we had to choose who we wanted to invite - there was a lot to plan in a short space of time."

Recalling the wedding day Jenny said: "The park made the effort on every level - it was all just absolutely amazing. We got married in the beautiful Teepee in front of 44 of our closest friends, family, and even some Maned Wolves which we could see from the venue.

"The weather was incredible, so we enjoyed our barbecue on the decking. The atmosphere was perfect as well, very relaxed and not too formal.

"If I could've planned my day, I couldn't have planned it any better than that. Another highlight was when we got the golf buggy to see the sea lions and everyone in the park was shouting congratulations."

"I know this is cliché but it was the best day of my life - I just want to do it all over again."

The newlyweds stayed over at the park's Hex Wildlife Hotel, which was also included in the competition winnings.

They stayed in a suite with a balcony where they could hear the sea lions and watch the tapirs and Maned Wolves, a pig shaped animal, running around outside.

Jenny said: "It was lovely to stay at the hotel and the staff were brilliant. We loved the breakfast - everyone said how great quality the buffet was - Chris loved the full English."

The following day staff at the animal park took the couple around the zoo - Jenny said they saw lions, tigers, leopards, monkeys, and zebras. they were also treated to feeding the giraffes.

Several local businesses donated to the wedding competition to help make the pair's dream wedding become a reality.

Jenny said Sam from Dorothy Eloise Bridle played a significant part in her day.

She said: "From the moment I picked my dress Sam was an absolute star, she went above and beyond. Not only came on the day she came to dress me but she also recorded so much content on the day giving up her own time to capture some very special moments we will cherish forever."

Chris said: "It was really well organised, and we are so grateful for all the staff at YWP and the local businesses who contributed to our special day. It was certainly a day to remember - it was a magical day, and the staff thought of every single detail."