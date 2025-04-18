Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eating a single piece of fruit or a vegetable could cause Chloe’s lips to swell, her through to itch and lumps to form in her mouth.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Midlands woman allergic to fruit and vegetables hasn't eaten a single green in more than 20 years - and says a bite could kill her.

Chloe Raisbeck, 27, was diagnosed with oral allergy syndrome (OAS) - an allergy to any pollen-derived substances - in January 2005 at the age of seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She first realised something was wrong when a bite from a peach at school caused her lips to swell and her throat to itch - and she sought help from the school nurses in May 2004.

Chloe Raisbeck, 27. | Chloe Raisbeck / SWNS

After feeling she "wasn't taken seriously", that same week, she had an apple and began displaying the same "painful" symptoms.

She was taken to the doctors, where a blood test confirmed she had allergies, before being referred to an allergist - who diagnosed her with OAS after a skin prick test revealed a whole list of food reactions. The condition affects only two per cent of the UK population - and its causes and symptoms are commonly linked to hay fever.

Chloe is now allergic to 15 different fruits, vegetables, and nuts - including bananas, kiwis, carrots, almonds and bell peppers - and has avoided eating her five-a-day for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has developed a "fear of eating" and now relies on multivitamin supplements to get enough nutrients every day - and carries an EpiPen everywhere in case she goes into anaphylactic shock.

Chloe, a recruitment consultant from Solihull, West Midlands, said: "My allergies came out of nowhere. I was able to eat fruit and vegetables normally with no symptoms. But since taking a bite of that peach, my relationship with food has changed.

"Being told by my allergist that I could potentially die by eating a single piece of fruit or going into anaphylaxis was terrifying. I was given an EpiPen and other antihistamines, which was confusing for a seven-year-old.

"If I eat any of my five-a-day, I develop swollen lips, an itchy throat, and lumps in my mouth. I'm lucky my symptoms aren't too bad, but every time I eat, there's a constant fear. It has made eating very difficult - and I'll have to rely on giving myself multivitamins every day to treat my allergies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a mare when people are cooking for me because my condition is a difficult thing to believe. It makes me worried that they aren't going to take it seriously, and I could end up seriously hurt. When I go to the supermarket or restaurant, I'm often googling or looking up the ingredients to ensure my safety. It has taken over a lot of my life and has become somewhat of a phobia."

Chloe has started introducing foods she's never eaten before to see if she'd react - and has now started eating raspberries. She hopes to build a healthy relationship with food and not eat in fear.

She said: "I will be allergic to those foods for the rest of my life. So I'm trying to reintroduce stuff that I’ve been so scared of eating. Over the next few years, I hope to have more varied diets and that I can eat more things. But for now, I'm going to take it slow, one bite at a time."

List of foods Chloe is allergic to:

Apple

Peach

Plum

Nectarine

Cherry

Banana

Kiwi

Carrot

Spinach

Bell peppers

Parsley

Almonds

Hazelnuts

Avocado

Raw tomato

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.