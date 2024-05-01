Car crash survivors get engaged in intensive care as nurses reunite couple to propose in hospital ward
The romantic video clip shares the joyous reaction when Elliot Griffiths, 26, popped the question to his partner of one-and-a-half years, Zak Nelson, 28, in their hospital beds. Nurses wheeled their hospital beds together in the intensive care unit so the badly injured Brits could reunite, after surviving a head-on car crash while on holiday in Iceland.
The pair were rescued from their smashed hire car after a horror collision with another vehicle on April 19 in Revykjavik, Iceland. Zak, a First Bus marketing executive, said: "We didn't know whether the other one was alive - the last time we saw each other was in the ambulance. In his relief, Elliot said 'I never want to be apart from you again, will you marry me?' It is a reason to us to stay alive and a reason to pull through."
During their brief reunion in intensive care, nurses pushed the couple's hospital beds together so they could comfort each other. Elliot, a blood donation national facilitator, proposed to Zak before being rushed off for emergency surgery to treat abdominal internal bleeding. Zak suffered from severe bruising on his hips, where his seatbelt was on his chest and his smartwatch smashed in the impact, embedding glass into his hands.
Zak, who was discharged two days after the crash, said: "Since we’ve been together, we’ve never argued and are hardly apart. It was a no brainer to respond and say yes. After Zak was discharged, he went out and bought a ring for Elliot from Reykjavik city centre. Elliot had his emergency surgery for internal bleeding mere minutes after he popped the question. The couple had expected to fly home on April 23 but Elliot remains recovering in hospital following complications with his surgery. Zak said they hope Elliot can be transferred to a hospital in the UK so the pair can be close to their families.