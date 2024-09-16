Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a Yodel delivery driver was caught on camera chucking a customer's packages over their 6ft gate.

Steph McIntosh, 33, was shocked to discover two large cardboard boxes - containing breakable figurines - had been thrown onto her driveway. She was watching TV when her phone rang but she didn't answer it - thinking it was a scam call.

Afterwards she noticed two large boxes on her drive - so realised she had missed a delivery. But when she checked her CCTV (click to play above) she was shocked to find the driver had thrown them over the gate.

Business advisor Steph, from St Austell, Cornwall, said: "We buy things in bulk for our business and sell it on afterwards. One of the deliveries was some figurines and there were a couple of bits of that fell apart - which could've been way worse."

Steph reviewed her doorbell footage and saw the driver press the bell on her gate - but claims she didn't receive a notification. She expected the delivery driver to leave the boxes outside her door or even by the gate, if she wasn't able to answer the door.

A Yodel spokesperson said: "The safe delivery of our parcels is our number one priority, and the overwhelming majority of our parcels are delivered correctly in the first instance.

"We are sorry that Ms McIntosh’s experience did not meet the high standards we strive for and we are taking appropriate measures to ensure that this does not happen again.”