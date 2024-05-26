Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking footage shows the moment a high-speed train missed a man by seconds after he casually climbed a level crossing barrier and walked across the tracks.

CCTV captured the moment a high-speed train narrowly missed a pedestrian who strolled across a railway line without a care in the world. Network Rail released video of the man, wearing a dark hoodie and with a drawstring bag on his back, scaling the safety barriers in Oldbury, West Mids.

He can then be seen strolling across the railway line, when a train approaches and misses him by just four seconds. The footage was recorded near Langley Green Train Station on April 27 and has prompted a warning from railway bosses.

Network Rail said it was just one of eight recorded instances of "level crossing misuse" at that location since January this year alone. The operator is urging people to only ever cross at level crossings when the barriers are up and warning alarms aren't sounding.