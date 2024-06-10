Shocking video shows camel smash through car windscreen in road accident
Footage shows the bizarre incident where a camel lands on a car and smashes through the windshield! The car was traveling at a moderate speed when the camel unexpectedly crossed the rural road.
The vehicle collided with the animal and the impact caused significant damage to the car - with the camel partially entering through the windshield. The camel sustained injuries during the accident on June 9 - though it is not known whether they were life-threatening.
All passengers inside the car were unscathed. Emergency services were called to the scene to assist with the removal of the camel and to provide medical attention to the injured animal, in Rajasthan, northern India.