CCTV shows a serial stalker following a woman as she walks to work, with later bodycam footage showing his arrest.

CCTV footage has captured a serial stalker following a woman.

David Brudenell was jailed for four years and four month after harassing seven women and threatening to rape one of them.

The 40-year-old, of Flamtead Road, Ilkeston, messaged one of the women from a fake Facebook profile for several months, sending her sexually explicit messages which he had super imposed her face on to as well as voice messages.

In July 2024, Brudenell sent the woman a picture he had taken of her showing the clothing she had been wearing that day.

The woman reported the matter to police and investigations traced the account to Brudenell, who was captured on CCTV following her as she walked through Ilkeston in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police shared footage which shows scary moment the victim was followed by Brudenell – as well as his arrest.