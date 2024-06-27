Ring doorbell captures moment a woman confronts a stranger camping in her garden overnight
Unmissable Ring Doorbell footage caught the moment when Erika White, 38, went out to disturb a brazen trespasser - who was camping in her garden. The mum-of-three said he initially he ignored her polite request to move on from her front garden - but begrudgingly packed up his tent when she threatened to call the police.
Ms White, from Kent, said her son initially spotted the makeshift home on the lawn of her end-of-terrace urban home at 6.35am. She said: "It was the absolute audacity of it. It's so brazen. My littlest boy was looking out the window to see what the weather as like and he said to me 'mummy, there's a tent outside'.”
She said with hindsight she remembers hearing noises at about 5am - but thought it was her scheduled tumble dryer load, on Monday (24). She confronted the brazen camper at about 6.35am - but when he hadn't left she went out again at 6.50am.
"I said 'excuse me - do you realise you're in my front garden in a tent? Could you move yourself please?' I told him 'if you don't go I'm going to have to call the police'," she added. He finally moved on around 7.05am.
Confused Erika speculated he could be a worker at a nearby fruit picking farm as many commute along the road, and he did not speak English as a first language. She said he was presentable and didn't seem homeless - further adding to her confusion.
