Watch bodycam footage of the moment police find a cannabis factory with a street value of £360k - before arresting two men.

Two men have been jailed following the discovery of a £360k cannabis factory in Warboys.

A member of the public called police on 26 August after finding two men and a cannabis factory inside their renovation property in the High Street.

Neighbourhood officers went to the scene and using descriptions of the men, located Denis Zani and Leonard Allka in the village.

At Cambridge Crown Court this week (25 September), Zani, 39, and Allka, 42, both of no fixed address, were sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to production of cannabis and abstracting electricity without authority.

PC Edward McAuley, who investigated, said: “There were around 300 plans inside with a street value of around £360,000. There was also clear evidence that the pair had been living inside the derelict property for some time.

“We urge members of the public to continue reporting suspicious activity to us so we can continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is neither welcome or tolerated.”

How to spot a possible cannabis factory

There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

Electricity metres being tampered with

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact police online or call 101.