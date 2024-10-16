Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as Ann Davies MP questions the PM on the cuts to the winter fuel allowance and support for pensioners in fuel poverty.

Sir Keir Starmer addressed the cuts to winter fuel allowance at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today (October 16).

The cut will see 10 million pensioners lose out on the £200 or £300 payment to help with heating costs.

The Prime Minister blamed the Conservatives for the cut, saying the government is taking this measure to fix a £22bn black hole in the public finances left by them.

Sir Keir Starmer speaks at Prime Minister’s Questions. | House of Commons / UK Parliament / PA Wire

The PM also spoke of state pension increases and insisted “pensioners under Labour will be better off”.

With the 'triple lock' guarantee, the full State Pension is set to rise by £362.65 (4.1%) for most pensioners on April 6 2025. There is set to be a rise of £474.85 for those on the full new state pension.

Plaid Cymru’s Ann Davies MP for Caerfyrddin said: “My constituent Janette Crawford suffers from ME and chronic pain. The cold, damp conditions of a Welsh winter are going to mean a lot more muscle soreness and fatigue for her. She’s lost her winter fuel payments due to having a very small savings pot. With 86% of pensioners in poverty or just above that line to miss out in Wales. Will the Prime Minister establish a social energy tariff to help people like Janette?”

The PM responded: “On this issue of winter fuel payments, we have inherited a £22 billion black hole. They should be apologising, not groaning, for leaving the country in such a state. We are committed to the triple lock… that means the pension will increase again by £460 next year, which means that pensioners under Labour will be better off because we’re going to stabilise the economy after that lot lost control of it”.