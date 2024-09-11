This video More videos

This video shows the moment a startled pedestrian came within feet of being hit by a lorry as the vehicle mounted the pavement in the latest in a series of incidents in a busy street.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, recorded by CCTV camera at Mark The Nutty Barber in Ludlow and shared by Councillor Andy Boddington, sees a truck mount the pavement.

The pedestrian, a customer at the barber shop, had just left the shop and can be seen looking left and right before heading down the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The truck, operated by Middleton Cash and Carry, in Willenhall, mounted the pavement and came within feet of the man who looked startled.