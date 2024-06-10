Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch Jozsef discuss the letter he has received from the High Court and how he hopes a good solution for everyone can be found.

A dad who runs a driveway cleaning business called EasyJetwash is being threatened with legal action by the founder of easyJet.

Jozsef Spekker, 43, charges around £100 to pressure wash people's drives, patios, garden paths and conservatories. He has run his one-man business for three years but is now in hot water with easyGroup, which is owned by budget airline boss Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. Jozsef applied to trade mark his company name and was approved in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multinational venture capital conglomerate - worth billions - has written to Jozsef ordering him to rebrand his business or face a costly legal battle. He says the company has asked him to take down social media posts and accounts featuring the branding, including advertisements which cost him a lot of money. Jozsef claims if he had to do this, he would have to close the business.

Owner of ‘EasyJetwash’ facing legal action from easyJet.

Jozsef, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, said: “I’m worried to lose everything to be honest. With the GoFundMe, maybe I have a way to fight it. I can’t afford someone to represent me. I’m just a bloke. Loads of people say that I can win this case. It’s not only ridiculous, but it’s heartless.”

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou said: "From my point of view I think Mr Spekker is one of the most calculating and profiteering brand thieves I have come across in the 30 years I have been doing this job.