OnlyFans model gifted a brand new BMW M4 Competition Coupé worth £60k and sells vials of her own sweat to fans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former barista Alexia Grace, 25, has shared a video (click to play above) about her successful new career as an OnlyFans model. The content creator says she makes £10,000 a month and has even been gifted a brand new BMW from a fan.
Alexia says she’ll do “anything” for her fans - and has even sold vials of her own sweat for £40k. While she specialises in boxing content, she says she does “everything and everything, within guidelines.”
Alexia, from Matlock, said: “I’m so lucky not to be working in a coffee shop anymore. When I first started OnlyFans, I was making below minimum wage per month. Two years into it, I started earning £120k a year - and now I make substantially more than that.
“One of my fans, who I’ve had for around two years, he’s always spent a lot of money on me. He’s got a very, very good job.”
The model was able to quit her job as a part-time barista in 2021, after selling content on the subscription-only app for two years. She now earns “substantially” over £10k a month -
Within her first year as a full-time creator, she was able to finance her dream car - a £25k Mercedes, for £350 per month.
But the car had a number of issues, and she couldn’t afford to keep paying for repairs.
“I had the Mercedes for a year,” Alexia said. “I didn’t want to keep financing it - so the long-term plan was to finance a better car.”
During a conversation with one of her fans, Alexia told him she was looking for a BMW.
The fan had “always” spent a lot of money on her - previously buying her a £40k gaming PC, and “decimating” her Amazon wishlist, filled with house decor and furniture.
Alexia added: “I told this guy about my car’s issues - the clicking under the hood. He asked me what my dream car was. I told him it was the M4 Competition. He just sent me £59k to buy it, there-and-then.”
Alexia says she loves her new car - and she wouldn’t have been able to afford her “dream” life if it wasn’t for OnlyFans.
She says her life is “empowering,” and feels free from working a regular nine-to-five. I'd never be able to own all these amazing things if it weren't for OnlyFans," she added. "It really has changed my life."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.