Take a look inside the incredible £2.5m Yorkshire home up for grabs in the latest Omaze Million Pound House prize draw, in this spectacular video tour.

Take a look inside this stunning 18th-Century Georgian property in Yorkshire, in this video tour (click to play above). The six bedroom home is the latest to be raffled off in the Omaze Million Pound House prize draw, and boasts acres of gardens, a spa pool and state of the art stables.

State of the art kitchen

The stunning house has been exquisitely renovated to the highest standards, whilst still maintaining its historical character. Alongside an impressive entrance hall and staircase, the ground floor of the property has spacious and light-filled living rooms, window seats and heated flooring. The kitchen features a Butler sink with Quooker tank, marble topped island with breakfast bar and a five oven Aga cooker.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adjacent to the kitchen are several store rooms including a traditional pantry with stone slab shelving, while there is also an ample dining room. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, all furnished with high quality fixtures and fittings. The second floor is home to a loft apartment with its own kitchenette, sitting room, two bedrooms and another bathroom.

Stunning moorland views

Outside next to the large terrace is a heated exercise and spa pool which takes in the stunning surroundings of the North York Moors countryside.

From the pool, the winner will also be able to gaze upon their very own orchard, dotted with apple, pear, plum, green gage and walnut trees. There are also 15 acres of gardens, electric gates, a four-bay car port and double garage, as well as extensive equestrian facilities.

The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given £250,000 in cash to help them settle in. They can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.

Rental value over £6,000pcm

A local estate agent estimate the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £6,000 and £7,000 a month. A release by Omaze said: “Located in the desirable district of Ryedale, the property is an outstanding example of Georgian architecture, surrounded by countryside and set in a commanding position with spectacular views across the Vale of Pickering.”

Views from the garden of the property | Omaze

The money raised from the Omaze prize draw will go to help the Mencap charity. Jodie Whittaker, who is a Mencap ambassador, said: "The money raised through Omaze for Mencap will make an enormous difference, supporting their fantastic work advocating for people with a learning disability."

Enter the Omaze Million Pound House prize draw

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “By offering this wonderful house in Yorkshire, along with £250,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize that can enable them to live mortgage or rent free, as well as raising money for charities and introducing its charity partners to new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.”