This video More videos

A woman says her dream home has turned into a ‘nightmare’ - as the luxury newbuild estate looks like a ‘building site’ - five years after residents started moving in.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have blasted developers after paying £550,000 to live on a "desolate" newbuild estate which remains unfinished and has been plagued with problems - including poor drainage and unfinished road surfaces.

Giant potholes

In a video report, Lin Glover, who bought her home in 2021, complains of uneven pavements, giant potholes and electrical faults - but says that despite numerous calls and letters to the authorities, nothing gets done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shropshire Star / SWNS

Crumbling pavements on the estate mean mums have to walk in the road with pushchairs and have led to children getting injured by falling off bikes. Lin, 69, who bought her property for £360,000, shows some of the shoddy unfinished building work in the video (click to play above). She says: “The roads and paths should have been completed 18 months ago. They have marked them up five times but have to be remarked because nobody comes along and does anything. I'm ashamed when people come to visit me here and have to drive onto the estate. It is just dreadful.”

‘Everybody is very, very unhappy’

Homeowners began moving into brand new modern homes on the multimillion pound Lilly Hay estate in Emstrey, Shrops., back in 2019. Lin adds: "People are complaining about their cars because of the roads, and as you come into the estate, there are four inches of difference between the road surfaces as well as holes everywhere - everybody is very, very unhappy.”

Complaints get ignored

Another resident, who doesn't want to be named, said he and his wife moved in with their two children three years ago. He said: “Cars are breaking, there's a huge dip on one of the roads that is dangerous, and using pushchairs is a big issue for a lot of people – one of the kids fell off their bike not long ago. We have made numerous complaints but hear nothing back.”

Developers Taylor Wimpey has apologised to residents and has said remedial works to complete the roads and pavements are now due to start on August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said that the estate was a consortium site with Persimmon Homes and that their previous procedure of completing the roads and pavements at the end of the development has now changed to ensure roads and footpaths were completed as they go along, which is why phase two of the estate has been completed ahead of phase 1.