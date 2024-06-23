Multiple vehicles engulfed in 'deliberate' blaze on trading estate in Telford
This was the moment a number of vehicles went up in flames, after a huge ‘deliberate’ fire took hold on an industrial estate. A video taken at the scene, shared by St George's resident Ben Allen, shows a large fire in the yard of the trading estate. Thick smoke plumes can be seen billowing into the air, while multiple pops and bangs can be heard.
Police and firefighters were called to the Gower Street Trading Estate in St Georges, in Telford. Firefighters from Telford Central station attended the incident, which they said was under control by 2.34am. West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.
