Motorway football! M5 drivers start multiple football games as they wait for road to reopen after lorry fire
A lorry carrying potentially hazardous chemicals caught fire, shutting the Somerset section of the M5, between junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea, and junction 23 yesterday (October 25).
Fed up drivers got out of their cars for a kick about at around 12.30pm, while they waited for the road to reopen.
Kelly Jakeman, 29, an admin assistant, from Stourbridge, Birmingham, had been stuck since 9.30am.
She said: "There were loads of different groups playing football, and it was actually quite nice to see. There were a few mini games going across two miles of road."
The affected section of the M5 has now reopened.
