Moment RAF Red Arrows fly over Niagara Falls captured in spectacular video from the cockpit

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:41 BST

Footage shows the moment when RAF’s Red Arrows display team flew over Niagra Falls - with a breathtaking view from the cockpit!

Stunning video (click to play above) captured the incredible moment when the Red Arrows flew over Niagra Falls. The footage shows the breathtaking view from the cockpit, as captured by Cpl Phil Dye.

The RAF display team’s performance was completed as part of the Maple Hawk tour of Canada. The UK’s aerobatic team are currently on a five-week Maple Hawk tour to help mark the Royal Canadian Air Force’s centennial.

