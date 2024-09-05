Meet the adorable one-horned Rhino - a gentle giant at Edinburgh Zoo who loves to play
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Adorable footage (click to play above) shows Qabid, a two-tonne rhino described as a gentle giant - and who just loves to play!
Catriona, who has been working with the playful rhino for around a year, said: “Qabid has got a really great character, he’s very friendly, very sweet and loves to play - his favourite thing is putting a bucket on his head and running about the enclosure. He does get the zoomies sometimes.”
Looking after the large animal requires a lot of cleaning, with Catriona spending the morning cleaning his large paddock, replenishing his food and water and cleaning his pool. But she said she considers herself very lucky to work with such a special animal and share a bond with Qabid.
She said: “Being able to get up that close to a rhino is pretty amazing. Obviously as a keeper we have to build their trust and it’s really important that he's comfortable around us when we are touching his face during health checks for example.
“It's just amazing to be able to touch a one-horned rhino which is not something a lot of people have done in their life and it’s great to be around him and help him have a good life until he goes off and hopefully has babies.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.