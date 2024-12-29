This video More videos

Take a look inside Britain's longest surviving DVD rental store, where the owner explains why business is still booming.

Video (click to play above) shows what it’s like inside Britain’s longest surviving DVD rental store - which the owner says has a loyal customer base. Colin Richards, 71, opened TVL Allstar Video in 1984 and it originally started as a company that leased video tapes to other shops.

Colin Richards owner of T.V.L Allstar Video rental store in Haverhill, Suffolk. | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

He then decided to start renting films and the store - seen in the video - now has around 8,500 DVDs including Forrest Gump - which has been borrowed at least 2,000 times. But while the rise of streaming services like Netflix largely killed off the movie rental business, Colin says he has a steady flow of loyal customers who keep him in profit.

Still renting DVDs

And his store in Haverhill, Suffolk, is still renting out DVDs to families for £2 a week - 11 years after Blockbuster shut down. Colin said: "I thought the business would be a five year thing. Then I thought we would we would transition. But that obviously didn't happen.

Colin Richards owner of T.V.L Allstar Video rental store in Haverhill, Suffolk. | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

"When Netflix came about, I think we had already established ourselves in the market place as we had a huge membership. Sky and Netflix really didn't worry us at all really."

‘Diversified’ to keep going

The video store is believed to be the last video store in the UK but Colin believes they have stayed open because they have 'diversified into other things.' Alongside renting DVDs, the dad-of-two also sells stationary, repairs scratched DVDs discs and runs a successful photocopying and printing service.

The store has also turned into a hub for the local community and Colin says they have customers who come in for a chat 'on a daily basis.'

He said: "I've worked here for over 40 years and although I have retired, I still come in every day. It's something to get up for and it gives you a purpose - as long as the business can support itself, then I'm happy with that. So many people come in and see us every day, who have all sorts of challenges.

Colin Richards owner of T.V.L Allstar Video rental store says he has a steady flow of loyal customers who keep him in profit. | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

"We are still helping people out - such as elderly people with paperwork. It's nice to be a place where people can feel like they can confide in you because you will give them the help and support with whatever they need. Although we don't earn out of that, so that gives us a lot of satisfaction."

‘Retro experience’

Colin says that a lot of their older customers, will bring their children and grandchildren to the store for the 'retro experience.'

He said: "We've got a demographic of families bringing their children in. Obviously people have streaming services at home, but the difference is when you come into the store and pick the movie, you make an effort to sit down and watch it. With streaming, you can easily be distracted and come away from it and do something else."

TOP TEN RENTED CHRISTMAS FILMS

1.The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

2. Home Alone (1990)

3. Elf (2003)

4. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

5. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

6. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

8. The Polar Express (2004)

9. Scrooge (1970)

10. Nativity! (2009)

TOP TEN RENTED FILMS

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

2. First Blood (1982)

3. Avatar (2009)

4. Dirty Dancing (1987)

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

6. Schindler's List (1993)

7. Titanic (1997)

8. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

9. Pulp Fiction (1994)