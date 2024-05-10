Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire woman relives her driving test nightmare in a new programme about learning to drive.

An entrepreneur has shared her frustrating experience of failing her driving test three times - before passing on her fourth attempt. Izzy Durose, who runs a creative business in Lytham St Annes, recalls how her third exam had been a breeze - until the final moments before returning to the test centre.

Ms Durose tells Shots TV: “The first two attempts I thought fair enough, as an experienced driver I can see where I went wrong. But the third one was just so frustrating. It was like she was looking for a reason to fail me.”

In the 12 minute programme, Ms Durose is joined by another Blackpool resident who failed his first driving test - days before embarking on a driving holiday to Florida. Jon Bamborough recounts his hilarious tale of passing his test in America - only to lock himself out of the car!