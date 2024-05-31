Moment groom surprises bride with penguin ring bearer at wedding captured in incredible footage

By Jessica Martin
Published 31st May 2024, 17:33 BST
Watch as the penguin waddles down the aisle with the rings on a ribbon tied around its neck.

Incredible video footage shows the moment a groom surprised his bride on their wedding day with a penguin ring bearer.

Joe Keilty, 36, invited four special feathered guests when he tied the knot with his partner, Kerri Parry, 38, on May 5.

Penguin-obsessed Kerri was over-the-moon when she first spotted one of the birds waddling down the aisle after their best man, Daniel Welch, 36.

Groom surprises bride with penguin ring bearer at wedding.

Daniel and groomsman, Craig Hindley-Poppitt, 34, had pretended the rings had been lost and ran out of the ceremony. They returned with a bucket of fish and a penguin in tow - which waddled down the aisle with the rings on a pink ribbon tied around its neck. The penguin waited patiently throughout the rest of the ceremony before joining the guests for the photos.

Joe paid around £2,000 to hire the birds for the wedding, held at Old Palace, in Chester, Cheshire, from a company called Amazing Animals.

Kerri, a nurse, from the Wirral, Merseyside, said: "I was so shocked and amazed. It would have been a perfect day anyhow but the penguins just topped it off. I've always loved penguins - I just find them really fascinating. Joe is really good at surprises - I had no idea until I saw the penguin carrying the rings.”

