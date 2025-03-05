Detective Constable Mike Jenkins said: "This is an awful case of someone being exploited for the gain of a violent and remorseless gang.”

Shocking footage shows gang members posing with wads of cash and dancing with a machete.

Mohammed Othmam and associates under his control including Mohammed Ali, Sanad Ali, Kian Bruff, Mckenzie Bouzin, Muad Kulaib, Callum Mayo, Christian Mayamba, Masimba Mwanjira and Jenade Brown, bullied a vulnerable victim into using his flat to run their Sheffield drug operation, the 'Montana' line, from.

Forensic phone work uncovered Snapchat messages and videos of members of the gang, specifically Mayo, Mayamba and Mwanjira, posing with wads of cash, dancing outside the victims flat whilst holding a machete, posing in a bullet proof vest with a machete smoking cannabis, and generally bragging about their life of crime.

Muad Kulaib, Mohammed Ali, Masimba Mwanjira. | South Yorkshire Police

Police say CCTV shows Bruff and Mayamba using the victim’s stolen debit card at a cash machine, withdrawing all the victim's funds, which they both denied doing during their police interviews.

Top - Mohammed Othman, Sanad Ali. Bottom - Christian Mayamba, Callum Mayo. | South Yorkshire Police

On searching the address, police found around £2,500 worth of Class A drugs, along with the gang members' personal property. Toothbrushes which they had left in the bathroom were recovered and forensically tested to obtain their DNA.

On Wednesday November 27 2024, at Sheffield Crown Court, 10 gang members pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs. They have all appeared at the same court and have been sentenced to the following:

Mohammed Othman, 29, of Club Garden Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to six years and three months in jail.

Mohammed Ali, 36, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail.

Sanad Ali, 23, of Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Kian Bruff, 18, of Coventry Road, Ilford, has been sentenced to 21 months' detention in a Young Offenders' Institute (YOI), suspended for two years.

Mckenzie Bouzin, 19, of Middle Hay Place, Sheffield, has been sentenced to 22 months' detention in a YOI, suspended for two years.

Muad Kulaib, 25, Washington Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to four years and six months in jail.

Callum Mayo, 19, of Mapplebeck Road, Sheffield, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI.

Christian Mayamba, 19, of Wood Street, Barnsley, also pleaded guilty to theft and fraud. He has been sentenced to 51 months' detention in a YOI.

Masimba Mwanjira, 19, of Newton Avenue, Barnsley, has been sentenced to 27 months' detention in a YOI.

Jenade Brown, 20, of Ingshead Avenue, Rotherham, has been sentenced to 21 months' detention in a YOI, suspended for two years.