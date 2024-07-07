England fans go wild to Three Lions live at Lytham Festival and celebrate big Euros 2024 win

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Jul 2024, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Video shows the elation and ecstasy of delighted England fans as they watched Three Lions played LIVE at Lytham Festival...shortly before the team’s big penalty shoot-out win against Switzerland.

Watch as an ecstatic Lytham Festival crowd sing along to the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem Three Lions - moments before England took on Switzerland in Euro 2024.

Crowd goes wild as Lightning Seeds play Three Lions LIVE at Lytham Festival. Credit: Dave Nelson PhotographyCrowd goes wild as Lightning Seeds play Three Lions LIVE at Lytham Festival. Credit: Dave Nelson Photography
Crowd goes wild as Lightning Seeds play Three Lions LIVE at Lytham Festival. Credit: Dave Nelson Photography | Dave Nelson Photography

The short clip captures the electric atmosphere, as football fans combined their love of the game with a passion for music. As the song got underway large inflatable footballs were thrown into the crowd - which can be seen in the video.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England fans sang word-for-word to the football anthem, originally recorded for Euro 1996 and featured Frank Skinner. The running order had to be tweaked at the eleventh hour, when England’s next fixture was announced.

The big game was shown on the big screen, so that fans were able to watch England beat Switzerland in a tense penalty shoot-out - which saw them advance to the semi-finals at Euro 2024.

Related topics:EnglandSwitzerlandMusicVideoLythamEuro 2024

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.