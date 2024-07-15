CCTV shows Elijah Clark riding scooter away after assaulting Andy Wood, 16, as he’s jailed for manslaughter
Harrowing CCTV shows the moment Elijah Clark rides an electric scooter away from the scene after assaulting 16-year-old Andy Wood as he is jailed for 13 years for manslaughter.
Clark is seen being arrested by police in connection with Andy Wood death in bodycam footage.
Police were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford, Essex at around 11:30pm on February 12 following reports of a boy being seriously assaulted. The victim, 16-year-old Andy Wood, was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
Following a four-week trial, which concluded on May 2 2024, the jury found Clark guilty of manslaughter and actual bodily harm. On July 12, at Chelmsford Crown Court, Elijah Clark, 20, from Chelmsford, was sentenced to 13 years for the manslaughter offence and 18 months for the actual bodily harm offence. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Andy Wood’s family paid tribute to him, describing him as a “Fantastic human being” who will be “remembered by all that he touched as an amazing, loving, caring son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that did not deserve to be taken away so soon.”
