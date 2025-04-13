This video More videos

Shocking video reveals the extent of damage after a large area of moorland was left scorched by wildfires.

Drone footage (click to play above) shows the extent of damage caused by raging wildfires, after a blaze broke out on a patch of moorland.

Initial reports suggested the fire, which struck during nesting season, reached a size of three square kilometres – with 10 fire engines and multiple specialist support units required to tackle the blaze.

Aerial views show the aftermath after three blazes broke out on land near March Haigh Reservoir in Marsden. | William Lailey / SWNS

The aerial video above shows how huge swathes of grass has been left scorched after the alarming incident.

Crews were called to the March Haigh Reservoir near Huddersfield, West Yorks. at around 5.25pm on Thursday, April 10 after a ‘rapidly developing’ blaze broke out on a large area of moorland.

Firefighters were assisted by three fire specialist fire crews from neighbouring areas, including Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 6.15pm last night three fire engines from Oldham, Bolton North and Irlam fire stations plus specialist wildfire fighting units were called to assist our colleagues from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service with a fire on the moors near to Marsden.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to tackle the fire before leaving due to the deteriorating light.

“Crews were in attendance for around three hours.”

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has told members of the public not to light any fires, including barbecues, on the moorland as it aims to prevent wildfires.

The fire comes just days after a fire broke out on Sunday, April 6, at Dovestone Reservoir, under six miles away in Greater Manchester.