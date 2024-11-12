Watch Disney cruise ship Disney Treasure rescue four people from a sinking boat as tourists look on.

The catamaran had become stranded hundreds of miles off of the coast of Bermuda with four desperate people on board. It had suffered a gasket failure in the escape hatch.

According to reports, this failure caused the ship to start dangerously filling with water. Panicked passengers called for help from the Coast Guard.

At the time a massive 1,119ft Disney cruise ship, called the Disney Treasure, was 80 miles away when it responded to the call for help. Aerial footage shows the huge cruise ship come up next to the comparatively minuscule catamaran.

A rescue boat can be seen deployed from the ship, driving to rescue the helpless catamaran passengers. A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina launched a HC-130 to fly over the scene until the rescue was complete.

Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said: “We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety”.

The four passengers were returned to safety by rescuers. According to a spokesperson for the cruise line, the Disney Treasure had been heading from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to Port Canaveral, Florida, at the time of the incident.