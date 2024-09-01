This video More videos

This was the chilling 999 call made from a desperate group who were allegedly trapped in a refrigerated vehicle for over 3 hours, as a man tells a call operator ‘we are dying by cold’.

In audio released by Cambridgeshire Police (click to play above), a man could be heard telling the call handler "we are dying, can you help us please?". When asked what the issue was he responded: "The lorry is cold. We are dying by cold. We don't know where we are."

'We're dying by cold': Chilling 999 call from refrigerated lorry by suspected human trafficking victims | Cambs Police

Pregnant woman and kids ‘dying with the cold’

The group of 12, including a pregnant woman and children, were found squashed on top of fruit pallets in Alconbury Weald, Cambridgeshire, on August 23. He added: "We have two underage, like 16 or 17, they are dying. Please. We have woman. Pregnant. She's dying. With the cold, she's dying." He revealed the group had been stuck inside the lorry since midnight the day before and had been banging on the side of the lorry for three hours.

Banging for hours from inside lorry

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Last week we received this 999 call from a terrified man reporting he was in the back of a lorry with 11 other people. "He told us they were banging on the side of the lorry for hours but were unable to alert the driver and that they were cold. The man had just 1% battery left on his phone and was concerned for the welfare of everyone on board.

Human trafficking investigation

"Thankfully we managed to locate the lorry in Alconbury Weald and found 12 people, including five children aged between 15 and 17, inside squashed at the top of pallets of fruit. Everyone was checked over by the ambulance crew, given food and drink and we’re pleased to say no one was harmed.